Vax likely to be mandatory for UP legislators in monsoon session

During the Budget Session, held in February this year, RT-PCR tests were made mandatory for the legislators attending the session. The Budget Session was adjourned sine die on March 4.

Lucknow, June 23 (IANS) Vaccination is likely to be mandatory for all the Uttar Pradesh MLAs, who attend the monsoon session of the state legislature, likely to be convened in August.

The monsoon session is likely to be convened in the first week of August.

State Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said, "The monsoon session of the UP Assembly will be held as per Covid protocol and all the measures, which were implemented during the last session, will be in place. The decision making the vaccination compulsory for all MLAs/MLCs will be announced after the schedule of the session is decided by the state government."

He said, "As per the established practice an all party meeting will be organised and the issue of vaccination of MLAs will be discussed in that meeting."

Dixit further said, "The Assembly Secretariat will compile the data about the corona jab taken by the MLAs and as per my information most of them have taken at least one jab. During the Budget Session, special camps were set up by the Assembly secretariat for conducting RT-PCR test of legislators."

--IANS

amita/dpb