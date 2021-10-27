Vedaant Madhavan wins seven medals!

Vedaant had previously won a bronze medal for India in the 1500 freestyle swimming championship held in Thailand, a Silver medal at the Junior National Swim Meet, and a Silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay in Asian Games.

Now, the young champion has won seven medals at the Junior National Aquatic Championship 2021 in Bengaluru. The 16- year old swimmer has finished with four silver and three bronze medals. Wishes are pouring in for both Madhavan and Vedaant for this new honor.

On the work front, Madhavan's next is his directorial and production venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is all set to release on April 1, 2022. Madhavan is playing ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the biopic.