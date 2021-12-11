'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' teaser turns out to be a big hit!

The teaser of Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has become a big hit on YouTube. The teaser is currently trending #1 on YouTube and registered more than three million views.

Produced by Vels Film International, Gautham Vasudev Menon is directing the film. The teaser is very unique compared to the usual Gautham and Silambarasan TR films. The actor comes from a rural background and enters into the dream Mumbai city as a daily wager. The action sequences look realistic and powerful. The background song composed by AR Rahman for the teaser is poetic and instantly attractive.