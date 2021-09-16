Vengaboys return with '1999 (I Wanna Go Back)' single

Europe's dance party band of D-Nice, Captain Kim, Sailor Robin, and Cowboy Donny have returned and are taking us back to 1999.

London, Sep 16 (IANS) The 'Vengabus' is back with 'Boom' as the '90s party anthem band Vengaboys takes us back to the '90s with '1999 (I Wanna Go Back)' single released Thursday.

Robin said, "We never stopped spreading love and fun. But this new century is not exactly cooperative. We feel a responsibility to bring the good times back!" Donny agrees, "For us, the '90s never stopped anyway. But we do notice that a lot of people are weighed down by a heavy mood, and it is kind of striking that this is so since the new millennium. I'm just saying..."

Announcing in a communique on their social media, Vengaboys reveal their disapproval of the new millennium, feeling that the 21st century has failed us and they want to bring back some fun and happiness. To reinforce their bold statement, Vengaboys have covered Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's '1999' and partnered with WOMBO to create a vibrant video. The video takes a trip down memory lane, to the party decade of the '90s with '1999 (I Wanna Go Back)'.

Kim added, "We have been on a non-stop world tour since 1999. Covid brought a brutal halt to that. After more than a year of absence, we've been dying to re-unite with our friends and fans."

D'Nice can't wait to get back on stage again and is really hoping the bad times will soon be over, adding "With this new single we hope to make up for the lost fun, and we're ready to party like it's 1999!"

Vengaboys worked with WOMBO on the first-ever artiste partnership by bringing the power of AI to the mainstream through a custom music video designed to bring well-known artistes and personalities to life.

1999 was the year the Vengaboys conquered the world with their famous summer anthems 'Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!' and 'We're Going To Ibiza!'. Both songs rocketed straight to the #1 chart position in countries all over the world including the UK and became two of the biggest songs of the summer of 1999.

Vengaboys have scored numerous multi-platinum hits, have over 1.1 million YouTube subscribers, and continue to generate over 4 million streams monthly on Spotify alone.

Vengaboys is a Dutch Eurodance music group based in Rotterdam. The group was the creation of Dutch producers Wessel van Diepen and Dennis van den Driesschen.

--IANS

eka/kr