Venkat Prabhu and Sneha team up for Shot Boot 3!

Director Arunachalam Vaidyanathan of Achamundu Achamundu and Nibunan fame is currently a kids film titled Shot Boot 3. In the film, Sneha will be seen playing the female lead, a strict mom while director Venkat Prabhu plays her pair.

Both Sneha and Venkat Prabhu loved the script and immediately came on board. Produced by Universe Creations and Trident Arts, Rajesh Vaidhya is composing the music for Shot Boot 3.