Venkat Prabhu confirms 'Maanaadu 2'

Director Venkat Prabhu has confirmed in a Twitter Spaces session that the sequel of his recent blockbuster Maanaadu will start rolling once he completes his ongoing commitments.
Venkat Prabhu also said that SJ Suryah will return in the sequel as Dhanushkodi (Suryah) gets his life once Abdul Khaliq goes back to the loop again and it had happened in the end credits.
Director Venkat Prabhu has also added that initially, the team wanted to rope in Ravi Teja to play Dhanushkodi but due to his busy schedule, SJ Suryah came on board.
Suryah added an extra point saying that Ravi Teja has now seen the Tamil version and is interested to play Dhanushkodi if the film gets remade in Telugu.
More details on Maanaadu 2 will be out once Venkat Prabhu locks the script.