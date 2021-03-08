Venkat Prabhu: 'Maanaadu' shoot will be complete in 15 days!

In a recent media interaction, Venkat Prabhu has said that only two more weeks shoot left in the shoot of his upcoming political action thriller Maanaadu. "We only have the crowded portions left to be shot. Planning to wrap up the shoot in twelve to fifteen days", said Venkat Prabhu.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu also boasts an ensemble of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi, and Karunakaran. The makers are planning for a possible release for the Ramzan holidays.