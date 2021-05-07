Venkat Prabhu: 'Maanaadu' will introduce a new genre to Tamil cinema!

In his recent interaction with fans on the space session of Twitter, director Venkat Prabhu has revealed that Maanaadu will introduce a new genre to Tamil cinema. Though he is happy with the comparisons with Tenet , Venkat Prabhu says that Maanaadu has no connection with Christopher Nolan's film.

The director said that with Silambarasan TR's cooperation, they will soon wrap up with the film.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Silambarasan TR's pair in the film and SJ Suryah plays the antagonist. Y Gee Mahendran, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran are also playing pivotal characters in Maanaadu.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Richard M Nathan cranks the camera.