Venkat Prabhu: Silambarasan TR and SJ Suryah's face-off scenes are the highlights of 'Maanaadu'

In the Maanaadu Twitter Spaces session, the film's director Venkat Prabhu has revealed that the face-off scenes between Silambarasan TR and SJ Suryah are the highlights of the film.

Venkat Prabhu also said that Silambarasan TR and producer Suresh Kamatchi saw the film and they loved it.

Talking about Silambarasan TR's transformation, Venkat Prabhu said: "There is a particular scene where STR should run from the airport. We had to set up the camera in the car and capture the scene because he runs so fast, such is his physical transformation now".

Venkat Prabhu also said that SJ Suryah's presence would attract the masses. The director also said that he has written the science fiction and time loop angle in a simplified way so that everyone understands.



