Venkat Prabhu thanks Udhayanidhi Stalin for helping his family to do the final rights for his mother 

Venkat Prabhu, Premgi Amaren's mother, and Gangai Amaren's wife Manimegalai had breathed her last on May 9. Venkat Prabhu has thanked film fraternities, fans, and others for their unconditional love during the sad demise of his mother. He particularly pointed Udhayanidhi Stalin's assistance in helping the family to do the final rites during the pandemic.

"My father Mr.Gangai Amaren, my brother Premgi, my family and I have lost the Goddess of our family. We are coping with this unbearable loss during these unprecedented catastrophic times. On behalf of my family, I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude & appreciation to each and every one of you for standing by us during this emotional period. We are humbled and grateful for the unconditional love that all of you have showered upon us in person, over messages, calls & social media. We thank the Doctors & Medical Team of Kauveri Hospital and our family friend doctor Mr.Deepak Subramaniam for their sincere service. We thank our colleagues, friends, members of the film & media fraternity and fans for their condolences and prayers. I also take this moment to convey my sincere thanks to my brother-friend, Mr.Udhayanidhi Stalin, for being our pillar of strength & providing us with all the necessary assistance we needed during my Mother's last days & last rites. My family and I are forever indebted to all of you. I pray for the Almighty to bless all of you", said Venkat Prabhu in his statement.

Venkat Prabhu is currently directing the political thriller Maanaadu with Silambarasan TR.