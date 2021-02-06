Venkat Prabhu's funny reply to the TENET copy allegations

Replying to the trolls, Venkat Prabhu tweeted that he himself didn't understand TENET. He also said that after watching the trailer of Maanaadu, people might compare the Silambarasan TR starrer with some other film.

A section of fans has commented that Venkat Prabhu's upcoming film Maanaadu starring Silambarasan TR is a copy of acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan's recent release TENET.

"I am very honored that people are comparing our #maanaaduteaser with #tenet but unfortunately this ain’t connected with it!To be honest even I didn’t understand #tenet wait for our trailer! Then u might compare us with some other film!! ;)) #aVPpolitics", tweeted Venkat Prabhu.

Venkat Prabhu also quoted a fan's tweet mentioning editor Praveen's comment after listening to the core plot of Maanaadu in 2018. TENET was released in 2019 and hence, the copy allegations are not true.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, SJ Suryah, Premgi, and Karunakaran are playing pivotal characters in the film.