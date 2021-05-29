Venkat Prabhu's next with Rock Fort Entertainment

Though Venkat Prabhu's ongoing political biggie Maanaadu with Silambarasan TR is yet to hit the screens, he has already signed his 10th film for Rock Fort Entertainment, the distributors of Hiphop Tamizha's Meesaya Murukku and producers of Mysskin's upcoming film Pisaasu 2 .

Rock Fort Entertainment had also recently distributed Selvaraghavan's long-delayed horror thriller Nenjam Marapathillai.

While Venkat Prabhu captions his movie with different keywords, this time he has chosen the term A Venkat Prabhu Quickie.

Details about the cast and crew of the film will be out soon. Venkat Prabhu tweeted: "A Venkat Prabhu ‘QUICKIE’ #VP10 @Rockfortent #BlackTicketCompany".

The shoot of the film is likely to begin by the end of this year.