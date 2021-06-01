Venkat Prabhu's quickie is with Ashok Selvan!

A few days back, Venkat Prabhu had announced that his next after Maanaadu is a film with Rockfort Entertainment, the distributors of Meesaiya Murukku, Meyadhaa Maan, and Nenjam Marapathillai.

The latest update is that Ashok Selvan plays the lead role in the film and remember that, Venkat Prabhu had completed the shoot long back when he was waiting for Silambarasan TR to join back the team Maanaadu.

Originally produced by Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company, Rockfort Entertainment only procured the theatrical rights of the film.

Smruti Venkat, Riya Suman, and Samyuktha Hegde are playing the three female leads in the film. Sources say that the film might directly release on an OTT platform. The yet-untitled film is the tenth directorial venture of Venkat Prabhu.