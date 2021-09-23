Venkatesh and Rana team up for Netflix’s Rana Naidu

Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati have finally teamed up together for the first time. Rana is Venkatesh’s brother Suresh Babu’s son. Rana and Venkatesh featured together in a song, but they have not acted together until now.
They will be collaborating for the first time for a Netflix web series titled ‘Rana Naidu’.
The series is an adaptation of the American Crime drama ‘Ray Donovan’ and will commence shooting soon.
The official press note gave a synopsis of the web series.
“The action drama will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem. The format rights are licensed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Karan Anshuman is the showrunner and the Director and joining him to co-direct is Suparn Verma.”
The first look photo has Venkatesh appearing as a middle-aged guy.