Venkatesh and Rana team up for Netflix’s Rana Naidu

Source :SIFY
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 23rd, 2021, 08:36:03hrs
Rana Naidu

Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati have finally teamed up together for the first time. Rana is Venkatesh’s brother Suresh Babu’s son. Rana and Venkatesh featured together in a song, but they have not acted together until now.

They will be collaborating for the first time for a Netflix web series titled ‘Rana Naidu’. 

The series is an adaptation of the American Crime drama ‘Ray Donovan’ and will commence shooting soon. 

The official press note gave a synopsis of the web series. 

“The action drama will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem. The format rights are licensed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Karan Anshuman is the showrunner and the Director and joining him to co-direct is Suparn Verma.”

The first look photo has Venkatesh appearing as a middle-aged guy. 

