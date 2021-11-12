Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer 'Drushyam 2' to premiere on Nov 25

Along with the release announcement, the makers of 'Drushyam 2' unveiled an intense trailer, which creates much anticipation. The trailer opens with people in the town questioning the proceedings of the criminal case related to 'Ram Babu'.

Prime Video on Friday, announced the global premiere of the film, which is an official remake of the Malayalam movie 'Drishyam 2'

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Venkatesh Daggubati's Telugu crime thriller 'Drushyam 2' is all set to premiere on November 25.

The police are seen discussing how a murder case has been haunting them for six years, with no proof or whatsoever. As the trailer goes on, the makers have compiled some powerful scenes increasing the anticipation.

Being a sequel to the much-hyped 'Drushyam', the movie stars Venkatesh, who reprises Mohan Lal from the Malayalam original.

Actress Meena plays Venkatesh's wife in the movie, while Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj, and Poorna are to appear in important roles.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, 'Drushyam 2' is produced by D. Suresh Babu, Rajkumar Sethupathy, and Antony Perumbavoor of Suresh Productions, Rajkumar Theatres, and Max Movies. After a lot of ambiguity, the makers announced the OTT release of this movie, which was supposed to get a theatrical release.

