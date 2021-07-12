Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer 'Narappa' to release digitally on July 20

"It is an extremely stimulating and enriching experience to work with such talented stars and a highly creative crew. The story of 'Narappa' is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story. I am honoured to have our work premiere on a global platform, which will help us reach a gamut of audiences and I am positive that they will all appreciate this action-packed film," said producer D. Suresh Babu said.

"At Amazon Prime Video, we are always looking at presenting compelling narratives to our audiences, and Narappa is another step in this direction. In an effort to delight Prime Members across the world, we have now added the highly anticipated title, Narappa, to the exciting entertainment line-up for Prime Day 2021. With Narappa's global premiere, we are excited to push the envelope further and add another thrilling action-drama to the diverse content slate of Telugu DTS (Direct-to-service) films on the service which has so far received a phenomenal response globally. We are confident that Narappa too will live up to the audience's expectations," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

