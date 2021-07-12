Venkatesh Daggubati's 'Narappa' to release on July 20

Directed by Srikanth Addala, and jointly produced by D. Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S. Thanu, the upcoming movie narrates a story of a regular man's sacrifice for his family in a world filled with chaos and uncertainty.It is an adaptation of the Tamil hit film 'Asuran'."It is an extremely stimulating and enriching experience to work with such talented stars and a highly creative crew," producer D. Suresh Babu said."The story of Narappa is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story," he added.Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, and Rajsekhar Aningi are also a part of 'Narappa'. (ANI)