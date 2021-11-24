Venkatesh outlines his 'Ram Babu' character in 'Drushyam 2'

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Venkatesh Daggubati, who appeared in the Telugu remake of 'Asuran', is now set to appear in Jeethu Joseph's directorial 'Drushyam 2'. The actor has spoken about his character in the movie which is a remake of Malayalam hit 'Drishyam 2'.

The movie is slated for OTT release on November 25 on Prime Video.

Venkatesh, who spoke to the media about his role and experience working for 'Drushyam 2', explains what it takes to play a character like 'Ram Babu'.

On being quizzed about his role in 'Drushyam 2', Venkatesh replied that he has owned the role 'Ram Babu' quite well. "Though Ram Babu is just a middle-class man with much attachment to his family, his role has multiple layers. The multilayered roles unleash a different Ram Babu each time, with reference to the situation," Venkatesh explains.

The 'F2' actor also hints at the different shades of Ram Babu, saying "Ram Babu looks pathetic when he appears helpless in some situations. But, in reality, he is a fierce protector of his family, which makes him mentally stronger than ever".

"'Drushyam 2' is not just about how a man protects his family from unexpected situations, but also the emotions are interwoven. When I talk about emotions, it is not just the hero's or his family's emotions. The movie will talk about the villain's parents who cannot figure out how they lost their son, where his mortal remains are, and many other aspects," Venkatesh said.

Venkatesh revealed that he has always been positive about OTT releases. "We are still experimenting. We still have not figured out what is right and what is wrong. I did the movie and left it to the decision of the makers, who are deeply involved in the trade. I will do my acting and let the makers apply their experience in such things," said the actor.

