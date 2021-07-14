Venkatesh-Priyamani starrer 'Narappa' trailer released

"Narappa", which is the Telugu remake of the Dhanush-starrer Tamil hit "Asuran", is directed by Srikanth Addala and also stars Priyamani in an important role. The remake is produced by Venkatesh's elder brother D. Suresh Babu with Kalaippuli S. Thanu.

Hyderabad, July 14 (IANS) The trailer of Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming film "Narappa" was released on Wednesday. The film will have its world premiere digitally on July 20.

"'Narappa' is a story that holds a special place in our hearts. Its narrative is layered and quite thought-provoking. From the Venkatesh to Priyamani, every cast as well as crew members have put in an incredible amount of love and dedication to bring this story alive. We wanted every viewer to leave with more than just a story and that is exactly what this gripping drama has to offer," D Suresh Babu said.

Co-producer Thanu added: "I am quite honoured to be a part of this phenomenal film in my own way. The film's core message is very powerful. It does not shy away from the truths. I am certain that it will impact in ways that no one would expect."

"Narappa" also features Ammu Abhiraami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajiv Kanakala in the pivotal roles.

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

