Venkatesh to star in Telugu remake of 'Drishyam 2'

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) Director Jeethu Joseph, who directed Malayalam movie 'Drishyam 2', has teamed up with Telugu superstar Venkatesh to make the Tollywood remake of the film.

Jeethu Joseph took to Instagram to make the announcement on Sunday. He posted a picture of himself with Venkatesh and captioned it as, "Telugu remake of Drishyam 2. Starting in March."