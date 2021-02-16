Venkatesh to take up Drishyam 2?

Now, a sequel to ‘Drishyam’ with the same cast and director has been completed. The Mohanlal starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ will premiere this weekend on Amazon Prime.

Mohanlal starrer Malayalam thriller ‘Drishyam’ was a sensation hit, which spawned remakes in multiple languages including the Telugu. Venkatesh reprised Mohanlal’s role in the Telugu version, which also was a success.

Now, the film is all set to be remade in Telugu as well. Venkatesh has received the proposal for the sequel and he will take a call on this project in a couple of days. Venkatesh recently wrapped up the shoot of ‘Naarappa’ that is expected to hit the screens in May. He is currently shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s ‘F3’.

Sources say Venky is planning to take up this ‘Drishyam 2’ as a quick project and wrap it in three months.

