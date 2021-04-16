Venkatesh wraps Drushyam 2 shoot

Venkatesh has quickly completed the shoot of the recently launched ‘Drushyam 2’, the Telugu remake of Mohanlal starrer ‘Drishyam 2’. The Telugu version is being directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also directed the Mohanlal movie.
‘Drushyam 2’ began its regular shoot last month. Within a month, Venky wrapped his portion and he will now start shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s ‘F3’.
‘Drushyam 2’ has Meena as Venky’s wife, Nadiya returns as a police officer. Anup Rubens is composing the music.
The film’s release date has not yet been fixed. Venkatesh also wrapped ‘Naarappa’ long back but its release has been postponed indefinitely due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
