Venu Thottempudi joins cast of Ravi Teja's 'Ramarao On Duty'

Hyderabad, July 29 (IANS) Seasoned actor Venu Thottempudi, who took a long break from films, has come on board to play an important role in Telugu film 'Ramarao On Duty'.
According to the team's production house, Venu will be seen in a never-seen-before character in the movie.
Directed by Sarath Mandava, 'Ramarao On Duty', the film also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Divyasha Kaushik.
The film's first look had revealed Ravi Teja in a police officer's role.
Music for the flick is by Sam C.S., while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen K.L. is the editor.
The film also stars Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Chaitanya Krishna, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani, among others.
--IANS
ym/kr