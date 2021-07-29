Venu Thottempudi joins cast of Ravi Teja's 'Ramarao On Duty'

Hyderabad, July 29 (IANS) Seasoned actor Venu Thottempudi, who took a long break from films, has come on board to play an important role in Telugu film 'Ramarao On Duty'.

According to the team's production house, Venu will be seen in a never-seen-before character in the movie.

Directed by Sarath Mandava, 'Ramarao On Duty', the film also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Divyasha Kaushik.