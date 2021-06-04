Vera Farmiga admits she has 'toughened up' because of 'Conjuring' films

Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): Hollywood actor Vera Farmiga recently admitted that she has changed as a woman thanks to her role in the 'Conjuring' movies and that she has learned to push away her fears.



With the latest entry, the horror franchise's eighth total, 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It', Patrick Wilson and Farmiga once again portray Ed and Lorraine Warren, real-life paranormal investigators. The actors have done deep dives into the world of dark-sided curses and demons, something Farmiga said made her stronger.

Farmiga told People magazine, "I'd be lying if I said it didn't affect me, the first two films. But I think I've toughened up. I had to do a lot of really weirdo research for this project. I've gone down some dingy holes."

As far as how to separate the scary subject matter from her life, Farmiga recalled getting "tremendously" helpful advice from the real Lorraine, who died in 2019 at age 92.

"One of the first things Lorraine said to me is that, from her perspective and her knowledge of the diabolical, all of that negative stuff feeds on fear. That is probably something I've learned to push away year after year. And that's really, honestly, the trick -- how does one do that? I don't necessarily have a recipe for that, other than knowing the knowledge of that," Farmiga said with a laugh.

As for Wilson, the actor told People magazine that he chooses to see the positive in any unexplained occurrence rather than assuming the worst.

Wilson said, "We're not dealing with boring demons and ghosts in these movies; it's always, like, the worst. One thing Lorraine did say to me when I was talking about a supernatural occurrence -- long story, but -- about these kids and hearing kids' voices, she just very nonchalantly said, 'It's probably a child's spirit who just wants to play.' It was so off the cuff, and it actually did resonate with me: if there is something otherworldly or supernatural or unexplained, it doesn't necessarily have to be bad."

"I do find it's how you view life. I don't really think about the devil or darkness. I just do that at work. I have no plans of thinking of that stuff at home. So, if I think of anything supernatural, I actually think of it more in a positive light," the star concluded.

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It', set to hit theatres globally and HBO Max this Friday, reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and an unknown evil that shocked even experienced and fans favourite paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. (ANI)

