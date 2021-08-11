Vera Farmiga says its amazing growing old with 'fake spouse' Patrick Wilson

Talking about her friendship with Wilson over the last nine years of making the Conjuring movies how it has affected the on-screen relationship between Ed and Lorraine, Farmiga says she finds it amazing growing older with him.

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (IANS) Vera Farmiga-starrer "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" is all set to hit the Indian screens. The actress, who plays Lorraine Warren, has spoken about her friendship with actor Patrick Wilson, who essays Ed Warren in the movie.

"Patrick Wilson. Yeah.... I mean, it's amazing growing older with my fake spouse... There's never a lukewarm attitude when it comes to working so intensely and so intimately over time with a costar... At the risk of sounding corny, my love for old Patrick Wilson continues to run feverish... We are such good friends... We respect each other," said Farmiga.

She added: "We mitigate the inexorable passage of time and the dark, emotional work that we do by laughing our heads off together... He makes me all kinds of giggly, that guy. We are family at this point... Patrick knows the deepest parts of me, he's in the inner circles of my life... We adore each other, and we adore each other's families."

Farmiga shared that she has a "lot in common" with Wilson.

"That deep friendship is a gift from God. I feel truly blessed having him by my side in this franchise, because at the heart of The Conjuring movies is the love story between Ed and Lorraine. Having met and gotten to know the real Lorraine Warren, the love she and Ed shared is what made The Conjuring stand apart from other horror films," Farmiga said.

The actress said that she and Wilson are both grateful that they have had the chance to grow as friends and to imbue their "beloved characters" with that affection over the years.

--IANS

dc/in