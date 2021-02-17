Vera Level Sago, a vintage AR Rahman intro track for Sivakarthikeyan!

Composed by the Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, the song is in the composer's vintage intro song zone that attracted fans of Rajinikanth in the 90's and early 2000. Rahman has given a nice local peppy flavor with a fusion of techno beats and thus made the track more classy.

Today(February 17) on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday, the makers of his upcoming sci-fi film Ayalaan have unveiled the first track Vera Level Sago .

The lyrics are meaningful and motivational to inspire youngsters to take up the right path although they get the opportunity to take shortcuts. Some of the lines written by lyricist Vivek also suits the image of Sivakarthikeyan who is a big inspiration for youngsters to dream big.

Rahman himself has sung the track so the high pitches are inevitable. Produced by 24 AM Studios, Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame is directing the film.

Listen to the track here: https://smi.lnk.to/VeraLevelSago