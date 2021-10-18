Very good opening for 'Aranmanai 3', especially in B and C!

Sundar C's horror-comedy film Aranmanai 3 has registered more than 15 crores in Tamil Nadu. The film is doing excellent business in the B and C centers despite the mixed reviews in the media.
The Aranmanai franchise has a good fan base among the masses and it has been proved once again for the third time. The ensemble of actors and the crowd-friendly horror-comedy genre with Sundar C's right mix of commercial ingredients helped Aranmanai 3 to take an excellent opening.
As Aranmanai 3 and Doctor are holding most of the screens in Tamil Nadu, no notable films are releasing this week. Theater owners are also planning to retain both Aranmanai 3 and Doctor till Diwali so that they will have a decent number of audiences for two more weeks.
Exhibitors are super happy as the theatrical business has been revived nearly after five months.