Very good opening for 'Aranmanai 3', especially in B and C!

Sundar C's horror-comedy film Aranmanai 3 has registered more than 15 crores in Tamil Nadu. The film is doing excellent business in the B and C centers despite the mixed reviews in the media.

The Aranmanai franchise has a good fan base among the masses and it has been proved once again for the third time. The ensemble of actors and the crowd-friendly horror-comedy genre with Sundar C's right mix of commercial ingredients helped Aranmanai 3 to take an excellent opening.