Veteran actor and DMDK Chief Vijayakanth hospitalized

He is currently under treatment at MIOT Hospital where he was admitted last year due to COVID19. But now, an official statement from DMDK says that Vijayakanth is admitted for his routine health check-up. The statement also added that the health condition of their chief is stable and he will be discharged in one or two days.

Veteran Tamil actor and DMDK Chief Vijayakanth was hospitalized earlier today at 3 AM after reporting breathing issues.

Debuted in Inikkum Ilamai, Vijayakanth has acted in more than 150 films in Tamil and ruled Tamil cinema in the 80s and 90s.

Later, the actor formed his political party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and was elected as an MLA from Rishivandiyam and Viruthachalam constituencies. He was the leader of the opposition from 2011 to 2016 in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Considering his health condition, Vijayakanth didn't contest in the recent assembly elections.

We at Sify.com wishing him a speedy recovery.