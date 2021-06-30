Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised

Reportedly, Dilip Kumar was taken to the hospital after he complained of breathing issues. This is his second visit to the medical establishment in the month of June.On June 6, the veteran actor was hospitalised after a similar complaint.Dilip Kumar's family friend has told ANI that the former's condition is 'stable'. However, we are still waiting for the official health update to come from Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu, and their spokesperson.Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career spanned over six decades.He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998. (ANI)