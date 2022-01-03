Veteran actor G K Pillai passes away

Noted actor G K Pillai, who has acted in more than 325 movies and some popular TV serials, passed away at the age of 97.
G K Pillai was an Army officer, who has also worked in the Indian Navy, and had a career as an actor spanning 65 years. Mainly popular for his grey shaded characters, Pillai is known to have done stunts in movies, without the help of stunt doubles.
His debut movie was Snehaseema in 1954. He was known for his peculiar voice and style as an actor, which made him really busy, especially during the 1970s and 1980s.
He is survived by his six children.