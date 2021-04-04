Veteran actress Shashikala dies at 88

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Shashikala is no more. She was 88. The actress passed away in her Mumbai residence on Sunday, although an official confirmation from her family is awaited.

Mourning her demise, Senior NCP leader Praful Patel tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace Folded hands. #Shashikala #RIP."