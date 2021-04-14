Veteran comedy actor Senthil tested positive for COVID19, says he is doing fine!

Veteran comedy actor Senthil was recently tested positive for COVID19. In a video message, Senthil said that he is doing fine and asked fans to not worry about his health condition.
The actor went on to say that people don't have to get panic if they tested positive for the coronavirus. Instead, Senthil urged everyone to follow the medication suggested by doctors and isolate themselves under home quarantine.
Senthil also said that since he took vaccination, his condition is not serious and urged everyone to use the opportunity to vaccinate themselves to avoid health threats.
Senthil had actively campaigned for the ADMK party in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, which is said to be the reason behind his infection