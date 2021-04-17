Veteran comedy actor Vivek passes away

Later, it was found that the actor was suffered from cardiac arrest and doctors performed angioplasty as a part of the medical procedure. The actor was put on ECMO support and doctors said that they can update further only after observing health conditions for twenty-hour hours. However, today early in the morning, Vivek breathed his last.

Veteran comedy actor Vivek (59) breathed his last today in the morning. Vivek was hospitalized on Friday after he felt discomfort but when he was brought to SIMS hospital in Chennai, he was unconscious.

Yesterday, meeting the media, the hospital authorities, and the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said that Vivek's cardiac arrest is not related to the vaccine dose he took on Thursday. The actor had 100% blockage, said the doctors.

Vivek started his career as a Government employee in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat and also performed in the Madras Humor Club. Much later, he was introduced by K Balachander in Tamil cinema.

Over the years, Vivek has acted in hundreds of Tamil films. Following the legendary comedian Kalaivanar's style, Vivek conveyed relevant social messages through his comedy one-liners and hence, he was often credited as Chinna Kalaivanar in Tamil cinema.

In his illustrious career, Vivek had shared screen space with Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram, Madhavan, Dhanush, and Silambarasan TR. He was upbeat about acting with Kamal Haasan for the first time in Indian 2 but unfortunately, he is no more to see it on the big screen.

Vivek also played the lead role in the 2019 thriller film Vellai Pookal which won him many accolades and positive reviews. Besides Vellai Pookal, he also played the lead role in a few more films like Naan Than Bala and Palakkaatu Madhavan.

Vivek had initiated the project called Green Kalam through which his dream was to plant a billion trees for billion people. Vivek is also said to be depressed ever since the death of his son Prasanna Kumar due to brain fever. He was survived with his wife Arulselvi, and two daughters--Amrithanandini and Tejaswini.

Vivek was also the proud recipient of Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor in India for his contribution to arts.

We at Sify.com convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.