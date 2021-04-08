Veteran director SP Muthuraman suspected to have COVID Pneumonia

Veteran director SP Muthuraman who is known for his blockbuster films with Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is hospitalized and suspected to have COVID19 Pneumonia. However, doctors say that his condition is stable.

"Mr. S.P. Muthuraman, renowned Film Director in the Kollywood Industry has been admitted to Medway Hospitals with Symptoms and signs of COVID19. He is suspected to have COVID Pneumonia. He is under the observation of the Medical Team at Medway Hospitals. He is stable at present", read a statement from the Medway Hospitals.