Veteran filmmaker Bhagyaraj applauds Tamil film directed by 18-year-old

Acclaimed director K. Bhagyaraj and film producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran of Libra Productions, who were present at the movie's premiere, praised the filmatic talent of the youngster.

Sharing his views after watching the film, Bhagyaraj said, "The first scene is very important to capture the attention of the audience and the young team has done that very well. The self-confidence of the director, Eashwar Gopala Krishnan, should be appreciated." He thanked Eashwar's parents for "identifying their son's passion and encourage him to continue in the path."

Young artistes Arun Krishna and Dhakshana have played the lead roles in 'Kaatriniley'. Bankrolled by Eashwar's mother, Viji Balachander, the film features the music of Yohaan Manu; Sudharshan K. doubles as the film's cinematographer and editor.

Leading Tamil film producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran said that Eashwar has produced something beyond his age. "The effort of the entire team is clearly visible in the project," he said.

Speaking about the movie, Eashwar, who has also written the story and screenplay as well, said that it is a romantic melodrama that centres around what happens between two people over a single night.

"When I was studying in Class X, I saw 'Kattradhu Tamizh', a movie directed by Ram. A particular line 'Kadhai pesikondu va kaatrodu povom' from one of the songs is the inspiration for this film," he said.

Eashwar added that he had wanted to make a different kind of love story. "'Kaatriniley' does not have intimate scenes, drugs or alcohol. I wanted to explore something beyond all these. Those who have watched the movie have appreciated it. We are planning to release the film on a popular OTT platform," he said.

Eashwar said that he was interested in making movies since the time he was a child. "From Class VI I started making short films along with my friends," he said. Then I wanted to make a professional film, which has now resulted in 'Kaatriniley'. My uncle and cinematographer M.V. Panneerselvam has guided me in this journey so far. I consider the director Gautham Vasudev Menon to be my role model. The film also has scenes that are inspired by and dedicated to him."

Presently in his first year of college, Eashwar said he hopes to make feature films after completing his studies.

