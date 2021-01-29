Veteran Gujarati theatre artist Arvind Joshi passes away at 84 (Ld)

Joshi was associated more with the Gujarati stage than with films. He started his acting career with the film 'Chundadi Chokha' released in 1961. Manher Desai and Nirupa Roy were in the lead roles.

Gandhinagar Jan 29 (IANS) Gujarati theatre veteran Arvind Joshi breathed his last on Friday morning at Nanavati Hospital in Bombay. He was 84 years old. The actor is survived by his wife and two children: film actor Sharman Joshi and Mansi Joshi Roy.

Joshi in several films such as Sholay, Apmaan Ki Aag, Zunz Tujhi Majhi, Pyaar Ka Toofan, Ittefaq, Kharidar, Thikana, Chhota Aadmi, Uddhar, Naam, among others. He was also an assistant director for 'Ittefaq'.

Joshi's last film was 'Jagat Jogini Maa Khodiyar' released in 2006.

Celebrated actor Paresh Rawal expressed sadness on the demise of the seasoned theatre artist. He tweeted, "Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI"

