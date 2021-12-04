Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram no more

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram passed away at the age of 83 at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The senior actor was admitted to hospital on November 30 after collapsing while performing 'puja' at his residence and suffering brain haemorrhage.

Doctors couldn't perform surgery considering his advanced age. His condition never improved afterwards. Shivaram, a multi-faceted talent acted as a character actor, comedian, and parallel roles in his illustrious cine journey of six decades.