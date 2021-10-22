  1. Sify.com
  4. Veteran musician Tommy DeBarge passes away

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 22nd, 2021, 10:15:02hrs
Late Tommy DeBarge (Image source: Twitter)

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): Tommy DeBarge, best known as a member of the R&B group Switch, is no more. He was 64.

The news of the guitarist's demise was shared by his sister Etterline DeBarge via a Facebook post.
"Rest peacefully in Heaven, Dearest Thomas DeBarge," Etterline posted.

She also shared a video featuring a still image of her brother playing the guitar.
As per TMZ, Tommy suffered from liver and kidney failure over the years and recently declined in health. He was hospitalised a couple of weeks ago and died in the hospital yesterday. (ANI)

