Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is 'Maharashtra Bhushan 2020'

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Veteran multi-lingual playback singer Asha Bhosle has been selected for the prestigious 'Maharashtra Bhushan-2020' honour, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Thursday.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award's selection committee presided over by Thackeray, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, Minister of State Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, and other top officials attending.