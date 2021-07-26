Veteran South actress Jayanthi passes away

Veteran South actress Jayanthi(76) passed away due to age-related ailments. Jayanthi had acted in more than 500 films in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The Kannada film industry had long back honored the actress with the title Abhinaya Sharadhe.

In Tamil, Jayanthi had acted alongside Tamil Superstar MG Ramchandran in Padagotti and also paired opposite Gemini Ganesan and Jai Shankar in many films.