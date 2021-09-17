Veteran star Jane Powell passes away

Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): Actor Jane Powell, best known for her musical movies, has passed away at the age of 92.



According to Fox News, Powell died of natural causes on Thursday.

Among her most well-known films in the 1940s and '50s were the MGM musicals 'Royal Wedding' and 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers'.

In a career spanning over decades, Powell was featured alongside Hollywood's notable stars such as Pidgeon, Jose Iturbi, Xavier Cugat, Jeannette McDonald, Wallace Beery, Carmen Miranda and Elizabeth Taylor.

After learning about the demise of Powell, fans took to social media to pay their condolences.

"R.I.P. Jane Powell, one of the last remaining great stars from Hollywood's Golden Age," a user tweeted.

"#RIP the radiant Jane Powell; so wonderful in everything, including 'Seven Brides' and in the 'Royal Wedding' song-and-tap-dance number "How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Love You When You Know I've Been a Liar All My Life?" another one wrote on Twitter.

Speaking of her personal life, Powell married five times including to figure skater Gearhardt 'Geary' Anthony Steffen. She married her fifth and final husband, former child star Dickie Moore, in 1988. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2015.

She is survived by her children, Geary Anthony Steffen III, Suzanne Steffen and Lindsay Cavalli, as well as two granddaughters, Skye Cavalli and Tia Cavalli. (ANI)

