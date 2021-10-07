Veteran star Juli Reding passes away

Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Juli Reding is no more. She was 85 when she breathed her last.



According to Deadline, Reding died on September 16 in Springfield, Missouri.

Reding made more than 20 film and TV appearances between the 1950s and '80s and was best known for her horror film 'Tormented'. At varying phases in life, she claimed honorary titles including Ms Los Angeles Press Club, Ms Los Angeles Dodger and Ms US Air Force.

She is survived by her son, Christopher; grandson Christopher; sister Judy; and stepchildren Lynn and Jeffrey. (ANI)

