Veteran Tamil comedian Vivekh passes away

Source :SIFY
Author :S. Priyanka
Last Updated: Sat, Apr 17th, 2021, 08:15:43hrs
Vivek

Veteran Tamil actor Vivekh passed away in a Chennai hospital early on Saturday morning following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.

The actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Chennai hospital on Friday after he suffered a heart attack. A medical bulletin said he underwent an “emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty”.

Moments after he was admitted, there were claims that his illness was linked to him receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the Tamil Nadu Health Department dispelled the rumours. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said around 830 people were administered the vaccine at the same hospital along with Vivekh and all of them were fine.

Vivekh, a Padma Shree recipient, has acted with top Tamil heroes including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Vikram and Ajith Kumar. He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has championed many social causes.

As soon as news of Vivek’s demise emerged, celebrities across industries took to social media to pay their tribute.

