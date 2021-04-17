Veteran Tamil comedian Vivekh passes away

Veteran Tamil actor Vivekh passed away in a Chennai hospital early on Saturday morning following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.
The actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Chennai hospital on Friday after he suffered a heart attack. A medical bulletin said he underwent an “emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty”.
Moments after he was admitted, there were claims that his illness was linked to him receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the Tamil Nadu Health Department dispelled the rumours. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said around 830 people were administered the vaccine at the same hospital along with Vivekh and all of them were fine.
Vivekh, a Padma Shree recipient, has acted with top Tamil heroes including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Vikram and Ajith Kumar. He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has championed many social causes.
As soon as news of Vivek’s demise emerged, celebrities across industries took to social media to pay their tribute.
You were a reason for many smiles and laughters sir. A great comedian, wonderful actor and a socially conscious citizen. Unbearable to think you are not there anymore. Will miss you as one of your fans. #RipVivek sir 💔🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/d3kd9oHsqP— Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) April 17, 2021
OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir🙏🏻— DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 17, 2021
Heartbreaking..
Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY
I hav always been his diehard FAN
U wl live in our Hearts forever dear Sir🙏🏻💐#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/4ferfSsgDm
Absolutely shocking. I am shattered. How can someone who was so active n fit just go? #Vivek was a very good human being. Gone too soon. Will miss him terribly. #RIP #Vivek— KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) April 17, 2021
The million trees you have planted and the seed of good you have sowed in the young minds will live on to speak about you. Till the very end spreading social message. It is terribly saddening to hear #RIPVivek@Actor_Vivek There will be a vaccum in our Tamil industry as well. pic.twitter.com/iiOGphPMvI— vasuki bhaskar (@vasukibhaskar) April 17, 2021