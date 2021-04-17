Veteran Tamil comedian Vivekh passes away

The actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Chennai hospital on Friday after he suffered a heart attack. A medical bulletin said he underwent an “emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty”.

Veteran Tamil actor Vivekh passed away in a Chennai hospital early on Saturday morning following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.

Moments after he was admitted, there were claims that his illness was linked to him receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the Tamil Nadu Health Department dispelled the rumours. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said around 830 people were administered the vaccine at the same hospital along with Vivekh and all of them were fine.

Vivekh, a Padma Shree recipient, has acted with top Tamil heroes including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Vikram and Ajith Kumar. He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has championed many social causes.

As soon as news of Vivek’s demise emerged, celebrities across industries took to social media to pay their tribute.

You were a reason for many smiles and laughters sir. A great comedian, wonderful actor and a socially conscious citizen. Unbearable to think you are not there anymore. Will miss you as one of your fans. #RipVivek sir 💔🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/d3kd9oHsqP — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) April 17, 2021

OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir🙏🏻



Heartbreaking..



Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY



I hav always been his diehard FAN



U wl live in our Hearts forever dear Sir🙏🏻💐#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/4ferfSsgDm — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 17, 2021

Absolutely shocking. I am shattered. How can someone who was so active n fit just go? #Vivek was a very good human being. Gone too soon. Will miss him terribly. #RIP #Vivek April 17, 2021

