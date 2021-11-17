Vetrimaaran, Bharathiraja, Sathyaraj, and others come together for Suriya!

" The commitment of director T. J. Gnanavel to make this film to let the world know the plight of the victims and Suriya's constant efforts towards social justice, on and offscreen is truly inspiring. #Jaibheem. It's only natural these films cause angst amongst those who don't want the status quo to change. #WeStandWithSuriya. Films that question the inequalities and injustices of a society too are weapons towards social justice. We stand by the whole team of #Jaibheem", said Vetrimaaran in his statement.

After the Vanniyar Community and Pattali Makkal Katchi threatened Suriya in the form of legal notice and statements regarding the depiction of their caste in the actor's recent OTT release Jai Bhim , the Tamil film fraternity has come together to support Suriya.

Veteran director Bharathiraja has sent a long note to Anbumani Ramadoss who first criticized Jai Bhim by writing a letter to Suriya. In his letter, Bharathiraja said that just like how his Vedham Puthithu brought a huge change, Jai Bhim has also become a tool to change the dynamics of society. He also added that Suriya is always one call away and Anbumani could've simply conveyed his thoughts to the actor.

"Suriya tries his best to help students and the needy. Let's not portray him as someone who is against a particular community. He has made the changes in Jai Bhim and let's not find fault in a noble film with a magnifier", said Bharathiraja.

Sathyaraj has sent out a video in which he said that he completely agrees with Bharathiraja and added that Jai Bhim is a film that deserves all the praise.

Directors Ameer, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, actor Nassar, and many others have supported Suriya in this controversy.










