Vetrimaaran, Editor Mohan & sons donate to TN CM's Corona Relief Fund

National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and handed over a cheque of 10 lakh rupees to the Corona Relief Fund.
Later, veteran editor Mohan, Jayam Raja, and Mohan Raja met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and handed over a cheque for 10 lakh rupees.
Earlier, director AR Murugadoss had donated 25 lakhs (highest among the Tamil film directors) and CS Amudhan had also contributed 50,000 rupees to the corona relief fund.
Among the actors, Ajith (25 lakhs), Suriya family (One crore), Dhilp Subbarayan (10 lakhs), and a few others have also contributed to the relief fund.