Vetrimaaran: I'm excited to work with Vijay, one of the superstars of this generation!

In his recent interview with Ananda Vikatan, director Vetrimaaran has said that the film with Vijay is getting delayed only because of his prior commitments like Vaadi Vasal and Viduthalai.

"My lineup has delayed the project with Vijay. I feel happy to have an opportunity to work with Vijay, who is one of the superstars of this generation. After completing my prior commitments, I'm eagerly waiting to work with Vijay", said Vetrimaaran.