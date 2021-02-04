Vetrimaaran: In my film Kathainayagan is Soori and Kathanayagan is Vijay Sethupathi!

Interacting with the media, director Vetrimaaran said that Vijay Sethupathi is the hero of his upcoming film while Soori is the Kathanayagan (the story's hero). Produced by Grassroot Company, Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music for the yet-untitled film.

Sources say that Vijay Sethupathi plays Soori's dad in the film. Talking about teaming up with Vetrimaaran, Vijay Sethupathi said: "I'm happy being a part of the film in which Soori plays the hero. It's my wish to team up with Vetri sir, happy that things fell in place this time. It's an important moment for me. I feel happy and proud about this project".