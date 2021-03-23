Vetrimaaran: National Award brings additional happiness, people have already embraced 'Asuran'!

At the 67th National Awards, Asuran won two awards (Best Tamil Film, Best Actor for Dhanush). Talking about the National Award, Vetrimaaran said: "Generally, awards would encourage the entire team. In the case of Asuran, people have already embraced the film with a massive box office success and social debate. This National Award only brings additional happiness. Nothing less, nothing more".
The film's producer Kalaipuli S Thanu said: "30 years before, Balu Mahendra's Vanna Vanna Pookal fetched the National Award for my production house. Now, his disciple Vetrimaaran has fetched us the second National Award with Asuran. Even while watching the first copy, I predicted that the film would win many awards and become a massive box office success".