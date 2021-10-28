Vetrimaaran on why 'Vaadi Vasal' is getting delayed?

In his interview with the Vikatan, National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran has opened up about the delay in commencing Suriya's Vaada Vasal.
"I'm afraid about the expectations. Vaadi Vasal is a simple story. The film will also have a few elements from the novel but we have also added a few things that happened in that era. The story happens in a period where Tamil Nadu's youngsters were looking for a change (anti-Hindi agitation?). Bulls don't get attached to a stranger so we have asked Suriya sir to train with a bull. To make the bull act according to our imagination, we have sought the help of animation and animatronics", said Vetrimaaran.
Talking about the cast of the film, Vetri said that as of now, only Suriya and Ameer have been confirmed to play the lead roles.
To be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film.