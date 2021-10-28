Vetrimaaran on why 'Vaadi Vasal' is getting delayed?

In his interview with the Vikatan, National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran has opened up about the delay in commencing Suriya's Vaada Vasal.

"I'm afraid about the expectations. Vaadi Vasal is a simple story. The film will also have a few elements from the novel but we have also added a few things that happened in that era. The story happens in a period where Tamil Nadu's youngsters were looking for a change (anti-Hindi agitation?). Bulls don't get attached to a stranger so we have asked Suriya sir to train with a bull. To make the bull act according to our imagination, we have sought the help of animation and animatronics", said Vetrimaaran.