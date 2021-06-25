Vetrimaaran pens the script for Raghava Lawrence's 'Adhigaaram!'

After Aadukalam and Polladhavan , Vetrimaaran is joining hands with his producer Kathiresan of 5 Star Creations for a new film Adhigaaram . Interestingly, Vetrimaaran is only penning the script for the film, and Durai Senthilkumar, the director of Ethir Neechal, Kodi, and Pattas will be directing the biggie.

Raghava Lawrence has been roped in to play the lead role in Adhigaaram. Kathiresan says that the shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year in Malaysia for 50 days.

Meanwhile, Lawrence is also acting in producer Kathiresan's directorial debut Rudhran. The team is said to have completed around 50% of the shoot and they are planning to resume the film in July.

Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Lawrence's romantic interest in Rudhran while the cast and crew of Adhigaaram are yet to be confirmed.